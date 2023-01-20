POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man died Thursday following a crash involving a box truck, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Polk County deputies said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Minute Maid Ramp Road #2.

First responders said they found 54-year-old Patrick Corrao unresponsive in his SUV. Corrao was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The box truck driver was not injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.