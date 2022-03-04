Davenport man arrested in gas station shooting; victim in critical condition

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies arrested a man Thursday for a shooting at a gas station, according to a report.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found at the Sunoco station at 44009 Highway 27 as deputies investigated an attempted murder.

The victim told deputies that Porfirio Calendario, 41, shot him in the abdomen. Calendario was staying in a nearby Home Suites Hotel, according to the support.

While investigating the hotel, deputies learned Calendario was hiding in someone else’s room. The woman staying in the room told authorities that Calendario arrived 30 minutes before they did and changed his clothes.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took Calendario into custody and searched the woman’s room, finding a gun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. Deputies believed he tried to hide the gun in the woman’s room before their arrival.

Deputies said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was critical but stable at a local hospital.

Calendario was charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence.