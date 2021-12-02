Davenport caretaker so drunk, she lost track of children she was watching, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport woman is behind bars after she lost track of two children in Polk County while drunk, deputies said.

Samantha DiCastro, 27, brought the two children to a WaWa store in unincorporated Davenport Wednesday to pick up a pack of cigarettes, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When the store employee noticed DiCastro had a bottle of Bacardi tucked into her waistband and was stumbling and slurring her speech, she refused the sale.

Police say DiCastro then left the store but forgot the 8-year old child she was watching.

Deputies werre called and later found DiCastro walking away from the store while carrying a 2-year old child. When deputies were talking with DiCastro, she reportedly set the 2-year old child on the ground. Shortly after, she began to look around for the 2-year old who was still right where she left them.

Deputies add that DiCastro eventually began to walk away despite officers repeatedly telling her she was not free to leave during the investigation. At that point, DiCastro was arrested.

DiCastro was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with negligent child abuse, resisting without violence, disorderly intoxication, and cited for a county ordinance against possessing an open container of alcohol in public.

The children were turned over to their parent.