DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-based developer says he has a vision for Visions Resort & Spa.

“We’re doing trails throughout the wetlands so that people can spend time. Our objective is for people to spend time here,” said Robert Thorne, CEO of Urban Network Capital Group.

Thorne and his partners broke ground Wednesday on Visions Resort & Spa on Osceola Polk Line Road near Davenport.

The $117 million project will include 48 luxury single family homes, 132 townhomes and a 180-unit condo hotel.

Courtesy: Visions Resort & Spa

The intent is for investors to purchase the units and rent them to families vacationing in central Florida.

The resort, which is working with Preferred Hotels, will include daily bus transportation to Walt Disney World.

Guests will purchase stays through the resort, not through apps including Airbnb.

“We’re going to be able to control, we know who’s coming in,” said Thorne. “We have security roaming. We have full control.”

Daily rates will range from $300-$500, Thorne said.

Starting prices to purchase range from $229,000 for condo-hotel units to $879,000 for single-family homes.

Courtesy: Visions Resort & Spa

“We’re trying to make this area grow and contribute to that for the community,” said Thorne.

Northeast Polk County, which is on the edge of the property, is the fastest growing area in one of the fastest growing counties in the country.

For example, the city of Davenport had a population of 2,808 people in 2015. It now has more than 20,000 people.

“We are actually moving,” said Angela Novak.

Novak purchased a home in a Polk County subdivision across the street from the Visions property four years ago.

“Within the last two years, it’s been non-stop construction, things building up. Things just keep on growing,” she said.

When it comes to traffic, she said, five minutes can mean the difference between a smooth ride to her destination and sitting in traffic for 30 minutes just to get to Interstate 4.

“It’s going to add a lot more traffic. Kids already have a hard time as it is sometimes getting to school with all of the traffic going on,” she said of the Visions Resort project.

Back at the groundbreaking, Thorne said he is working closely with planning and transportation officials.

“When we start our construction, how are we gonna do it? How are we gonna make sure that it doesn’t interrupt the traffic flow? That’s important. We want to be able from the beginning to bring a good light to everybody,” said Thorne.

Thorne said a water park area and retail space will be open to the public.

The project is set to open in five years.