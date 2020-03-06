Daredevil Nik Wallenda to take on LEGOLAND Florida for next epic stunt

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fresh off a tightrope walk over an active volcano, Nik Wallenda’s next adventure will be traversing over LEGOLAND Florida in Winter Haven.

“I love doing anything where my local friends and fans can come,” he said.

When he made the announcement Friday at the Polk County theme park, the Sarasota-based daredevil said he was dreaming about this moment as he was preparing for his walk over the volcano.

“I always try to focus on the next one during the last one. I know that sounds crazy but it kind of takes my mind off of stuff,” he said.

As part of the grand opening of LEGOLAND Florida’s Pirate Island Hotel, Wallenda will walk on a wire 5/8 of an inch wire between the new hotel and the park.

He expects the walk to be about 600 feet long and up to 80 feet above the ground.

If he has it his way, there won’t be any safety wires.

“It’s my passion. It’s what I love doing. This one’s exciting to me because it’s just a little unique. I’m still a kid. So to know that I’m gonna walk with a balancing pole that’s gonna be made of LEGO’s, that’s pretty exciting to me. Might be crazy to you,” he said.

You can watch Wallenda take on this new feat on April 16 at LEGOLAND Florida.

