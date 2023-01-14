DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three people after they allegedly caused a deadly crash after a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened as they investigated an open house party in Davenport.

During their investigation, “dangerous felons” rammed a deputy vehicle and drove off in a stolen SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, the chase headed into Osceola County but stopped when the SUV ran a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue and Peabody Road in Kissimmee at around 1:52 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the stolen SUV crashed into a Honda Civic, killing its driver. The victim was described as a 27-year-old man from Kissimmee.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects tried to run away from the scene of the crash, but three of them were caught. Authorities are still searching for a possible fourth occupant from the vehicle, according to troopers.

At least one assault rifle was found in the stolen vehicle, deputies said. Officials said they are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crimes surrounding the crash while the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash itself. Osceola deputies are assisting in the investigation.

Sheriff Grady Judd will have the preliminary details on the situation at a 1:30 p.m. press conference. We will stream it live here once it begins.