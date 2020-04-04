Toddler killed, 2 children injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City toddler was killed in a single-vehicle crash that injured four others in Polk County Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office found 19-month-old Mariana Diaz Romero deceased at the scene of the crash on US-98, about one mile south of State Road 471 in the northwest area of Polk County.

Injured in the crash were two 31-year-old adults and two other children, 5 and 10 years old. The sheriff’s office said the driver was the only one wearing a seat belt. The 19-month-old toddler was in a child safety seat, but it was not secured.

According to investigators, the Chevy Cavalier was traveling north on US-98 and attempted to pass a vehicle, despite an oncoming car traveling south. The driver swerved left to avoid a head-on collision and traveled into off the west side of the road and into a wooded area where they struck a tree.

A 911 call was made around 4:42 p.m. and the highway was partially shut down for about one hour.

