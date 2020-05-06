Curbside karaoke serves as distraction from isolation at Polk Co. assisted living facility

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the pandemic ticks on and social distancing becomes more of the norm, senior citizens may feel more alone than ever.

They are not only the most vulnerable to COVID-19, but many seniors have been unable to visit with their loved ones because of nursing home and assisted living restrictions.

The staff at Grace Manor Suites, an assisted living facility in Lakeland, tried to brighten their spirits with some curbside karaoke on Wednesday.

“They don’t get to see family and it’s Mother’s Day weekend coming, all of those are compelling reasons to try to lighten up the scenario we’re going through,” said Mayor Bill Mutz, who addressed the seniors at the event.

They were seated six feet apart and many in attendance were wearing masks.

Still, the residents sang along and danced to “YMCA” and were moved by a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” sung by a staff member.

Grace Manor restricted visitors to the facility in the first week of March.

Since then, residents have had to eat meals in their rooms and spend one-on-one time with staff.

“Some of the residents are starting to get cabin fever, a little bit depressed. The residents that don’t have a lot of family involvement, we try to take extra time,” said Jessica LaPointe, executive director of Grace Manor Suites.

“I try to keep a good cheerful attitude about it,” said Mary Collie.

8 On Your Side spoke with Collie over the phone through a glass window.

“Be interested in one another, talk and enjoy one another,” was her advice for getting through this time.

The 89-year old, originally from the U.K., can’t visit with her family.

She speaks with them over video chat. She’s also spending time learning Spanish and exchanging letters with new pen-pals.

“I’m excited about that. I really am. I have one little girl named Louie (and) another one, a lady. I’m getting ready to write back to them and keep in touch. That makes you feel more like you’re not really excluded from everything. Just looking forward to a letter,” she said.

As other seniors start to feel forgotten, it’s important to keep that line of communication open, whether it be with family, neighbors or even complete strangers.

“We have strangers that are writing to the residents, sending gifts, coming to visit,” said LaPointe.

“Think about people that you may know that may not get a note, that’s one of the people that you can do that with,” said Mayor Mutz. “To try and just put yourself in the shoes of not having had visitors for almost two months and not having a mother’s day weekend that has been normal.”

