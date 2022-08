TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are trying to figure out if anyone was hurt after a CSX train hit a car that was stopped on the tracks in Auburndale early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Neptune Road and U.S. Highway 92.

Authorities said they still don’t know if anyone was injured. The train did not derail.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to haul the car away.