POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men allegedly involved in a racketeering scheme to steal nearly $40,000 worth of appliances and resell them to a “crooked contractor” were arrested in Polk County.

Authorities said their investigation began when detectives were called to a burglary at a house under construction in Auburndale. There, a witness noticed two men placing new cabinets into a U-Haul van before driving off.

Further investigation linked the men, and two others, to several construction site thefts across Polk County.

Sometime later, Haines City Police caught up with Jeromy Albertson and Randale Anderson during a traffic stop. Albertson was driving a U-Haul van carrying stainless steel appliances. Albertson reportedly told officers that he and Anderson stole the appliances from a house under construction in Poinciana. Albertson also admitted that he was instructed by his uncle, Alberto Petrecca, to steal the appliances at the request of a buyer.

Later that day, Polk County detectives uncovered recovered appliances, air handlers and ducting, plywood, and lumber at Petrecca’s storage unit. The items had been stolen from various construction sites in Polk County.

They also found 89.48 grams of cocaine, 227.92 grams of marijuana, 18 Hydrocodone pills, 53 Ecstasy pills, 10 handguns, and a rifle from Petrecca’s house. Petrecca admitted to selling drugs from his house for the last three years.

When asked about the stolen appliances, Petrecca told detectives he “didn’t ask or care” how Albertson and Anderson acquired them, but suspected they might have been stolen. He also led detectives to his buyer: Benjamin Adams who owns BA Investment Team, LLC and BA Property Team.

Adams told detectives he bought the new appliances from Petrecca at “scratch and dent” prices, but admitted he believed that Petrecca may have been using a stolen credit card or fraud to resell the appliances at a low cost.

“When thieves steal from construction sites it affects us all — hard-working men and women in construction, home buyers, and consumers. I am proud of my detectives for stopping this criminal organization and recovering tens of thousands of dollars in stolen items,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “But we also need the help of those in the construction industry. Securing materials, locking everything up before leaving a site for the day, and reporting suspicious activity is important to prevent construction site theft.”

Deputies said the suspects committed 14 confirmed burglaries and deprived several victims of approximately $40,000.