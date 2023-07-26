BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Bartow’s police chief is leaving his role as a report shows dysfunction, discord and distrust in his department.

“The Bartow Police Department is in apparent turmoil and experiencing a crisis in leadership, with visible discord among leadership and an overwhelming lack of respect for Chief Dorman by the members,” the report reads.

The report, requested by city manager Mike Herr, looked into complaints involving leadership within the department.

The consultants, James Sewell and Gwinnell Brant, interviewed 83% of the staff at the agency.

In its Phase 1 findings, the consultants identified issues involving discord among leadership, lack of respect for police chief, poor communication, lack of trust, declining morale and lack of effective visioning, among other problems.

“The department culture lacks a sense of urgency and is fostered by poor communication and low levels of trust in leadership, resulting in rapidly declining morale,” the report reads.

According to the report, a decades-long concern from prosecutors has persisted under current leadership.

“[State’s attorney Brian Haas] made it completely clear that he has no faith in major cases investigated by the Bartow Police Department and submitted for prosecution,” the report reads.

Homicide, sexual battery, and child sex crime cases must involve the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or another “such agency.”

The consultants advise Bartow police detectives shadow sheriff’s office detectives on major crimes investigations.

Chief Dorman announced he is retiring effective Sept. 1.

In a statement to News Channel 8, he said “I am incredibly proud of my 25 years of service to the city of Bartow Police Department. When I began my career here in 1998, it was my goal to one day become the Chief. Having realized that goal and leading the department over the past 3+ years, it is time for a new goal and some new challenges.”

The report alleged discord between Chief Dorman and Deputy Chief Lauro Diaz, who joined the department in June 2021.

The report said Deputy Chief Diaz called for Chief Dorman’s resignation in one conversation and there were multiple reports of him openly speaking negative about the chief.

Deputy Chief Diaz has resigned to run for Palm Beach County Sheriff.

He told News Channel 8 he “wishes the best for that department.”

In the report, employees in the emergency dispatch center said, due to mandatory overtime, they were working 140 hours every two weeks.

The consultants recommended Bartow contract out its dispatch services to the sheriff’s office as do most municipalities in Polk County.