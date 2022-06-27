TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A train is currently blocking a crossing in the area of U.S. Highway 92 and Fairway Avenue in Lakleand.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the train’s conductor thought he hit a bicycle, but no bicyclists or bicycles have been found. However, there is some damage to the train’s engine, authorities said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.