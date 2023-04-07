LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forrest Service battling a wildfire in Lake Wales.
The fire was reported near Cedar Hammock Street and Sugarfoot Avenue.
Florida Forrest Service said two tractor/plow units and one brush truck are on the scene of a 10-acre wildfire in Lake Wales Estates. Officials said the fire is about 85% contained.
Polk firefighters are protecting structures.
