LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forrest Service battling a wildfire in Lake Wales.

The fire was reported near Cedar Hammock Street and Sugarfoot Avenue.

Florida Forrest Service said two tractor/plow units and one brush truck are on the scene of a 10-acre wildfire in Lake Wales Estates. Officials said the fire is about 85% contained.

Polk firefighters are protecting structures.

