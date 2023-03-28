POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk Fire Rescue crews are battling a brush fire near an RV resort.

The 300-acre fire started in the River Ranch area near Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales on Tuesday.

The Polk County Fire Rescue said it is working with the Florida Department of Forestry to contain the blaze.

The River Ranch area is closed and several camps have been destroyed by the fire, officials said.

Fire officials said nine dozen are suppressing the fire.

“Use caution in the area as there will be emergency equipment responding,” the Florida Forest Service Lakeland district tweeted.

Aerials from Eagle 8 showed a massive plume of smoke coming from the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.