LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a serious crash has shut down part of a busy road in Lakeland.

The crash happened in the area of Lakeland-Highlands Road and Lake Miriam Drive.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Deputies have shut down both directions of Lakeland-Highlands Road between Clubhouse Road and Lake Miriam Drive.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: