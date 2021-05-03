2 hurt in crash on railroad tracks at Bartow’s Mosaic plant

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the railroad tracks at the Mosiac phosphate fertilizer plant in Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. at the entrance of the plant, which is located on State Road 60 between State Road 37 and Bonnie Mine Road.

Deputies say two people were hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Deputies blocked off the westbound lanes of State Road 60 to help remove the car from the tracks. The lanes have since reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.