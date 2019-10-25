Crash involving school bus causes lane closures in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven Fire Department is on the scene of car crash involving a school bus.

Fire rescue crews say the crash happened in an eastbound lane of Cypress Gardens Boulevard near the intersection of Reflections Boulevard.

Cypress Gardens Boulevard has been reduced to one lane.

All occupants in both the car and school bus are safe and there are no injuries.

Polk County Schools has another bus en-route to take students to their school.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. The second lane should be open soon.

