Cow killed by car after wandering onto Polk highway; 2 hurt

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were left with minor injuries after their car struck a cow that was wandering on a highway, killing the animal.

The accident happened in the area of Highway 27 and Avon Park Cutoff Road in Polk County.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said two people inside of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cow died at the scene.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol all responded.

