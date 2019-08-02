Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Cow killed by car after wandering onto Polk highway; 2 hurt

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were left with minor injuries after their car struck a cow that was wandering on a highway, killing the animal.

The accident happened in the area of Highway 27 and Avon Park Cutoff Road in Polk County.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue said two people inside of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cow died at the scene.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol all responded.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss