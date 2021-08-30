COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at funeral for Polk County deputy who died from virus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Shortly after family members, friends and loved ones said their final farewells Monday to a Polk County deputy who died of COVID-19, several lined up to get vaccinated against the virus.

Memorial services were held at the Victory Church in Lakeland on Monday morning for 32-year-old Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead. The Polk County deputy and father of five died Monday, Aug. 23 after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic after the services, at the request of Deputy Broadhead’s family. The clinic was also held at the Victory Church.

Polk County Deputy Sheriff Dustin Pantalone and his fiancée were among those who got vaccinated at the clinic.

(WFLA/Staci DaSilva photo)

(WFLA/Staci DaSilva photo)

“We have been on the fence regarding it. With Chris’ death it was definitely an eye opener for us,” Pantalone said. “Chris and I were close and got hired together, went through the academy together. Just happy that our paths crossed just a few weeks ago and it was like old times when we worked together during patrol.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has not disclosed whether or not Deputy Broadhead was vaccinated. However, during the memorial service on Monday, a friend of Broadhead noted that multiple friends and family have gotten the vaccine since his death.

Sheriff Judd also took time to address the vaccine during his speech at the memorial.

“Chris may have left us, but he also left us with a legacy about his broad life. His colleagues and friends wanted to be more like him. Chris set the examples for others to follow,” Judd said. “It is my prayer that we never forget the man who was selfless and genuinely and intelligent. After all, he had to be – he was a Florida Gator. And you know, I think if Chris were here with us today, he’d look around the room and say, ‘get the vaccine.'”

Sheriff Judd has publicly urged the community to get their vaccines several times since Broadhead’s death.

“This virus is real and it’s deadly and Christopher is the poster child for how deadly it is. He was only 32,” Judd said the day after Broadhead’s death.

The sheriff last week said 50 of his 2,000 employees were infected with COVID-19, with as many as five in the hospital and one civilian employee on a ventilator.