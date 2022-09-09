WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Friday press conference on human trafficking arrests, Sheriff Grady Judd said an undercover detective responded to an online escort service advertisement made by Shanice Blake, 25, and Kervens Felix, 29, of Orlando.

The sheriff’s office said the advertisement offered to trade marijuana for sex. Judd did say at the particular meeting with the undercover detective, Blake did not go to have sex but to sell a pound of marijuana for $1,900.

Along with the pound of marijuana, the couple also brought a 2-year-old with them, according to the sheriff.

“No car seat, not secured, but [they] brought a 2-year-old baby with them,” Judd said.

Blake entered the home where the undercover detective was and tried to sell the marijuana while Felix stayed in the car with the child.

Both suspects were taken into custody while the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Blake was charged with use of a 2-way device to commit a felony, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felix was charged with use of a 2-way device to commit a felony, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.