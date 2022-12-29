POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested and charged after his wife was found dead on Christmas Eve.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Lockett Jr., 39, has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor by a relative.

Police responded to his Ronald’s wife’s, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett, house near West Patterson Street around 8:30 p.m. Officials stated that she had been shot.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Ronald Lockett was on pretrial release conditions for aggravated battery domestic violence and knowingly driving without a license and was prohibited from contacting Shameka.

Police said that Ronald violated those conditions when he picked Shameka up from work around 1:30 a.m. and drove her home Christmas Eve. When detectives interviewed family members in the home, they told officials that they heard the two arguing, followed by a “pop.”

After officials searched the home, they found 27 rounds of ammunition along with Ronald’s ID. A container of ecstasy was also found inside the home.

The next day, detectives found Ronald at a different residence in Lakeland. After speaking with detectives, he admitted that he’d picked Shameka up and took her home, but denied any involvement in her death. He also told detectives that he sold ecstasy pills to “make extra money.”

Following Shameka’s autopsy, officials ruled her death a homicide, and Lockett was charged with first-degree murder.

According to Polk County officials, he is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Lockett, is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and again in 2020 for battery, along with burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family whose loved one was brutally murdered in her own home during what should have been a season of celebration,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Thankfully, my detectives found the murderer quickly, and put him in jail, where he belongs.”