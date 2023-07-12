LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A community activist said he will keep fighting for justice after it was revealed four police officers will not be criminally charged by the state’s attorney’s office for punching a man who was being placed under arrest.

“For us, we’re going to continue to advocate and continue to push this issue,” said Pastor Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Association.

Police had stopped Antwan Glover in December 2022 for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt and asked him to come out of the car once they smelled marijuana.

Glover said he had a medical marijuana license.

In a video widely circulated in late December and early January, Lakeland police officers were captured on cell phone video punching and using a stun gun on Glover.

Officers said Glover resisted officers and at one point, put one of the officers in a chokehold, which Glover has denied.

The four officers, Sergeant Mark Eby, Detective Dillon Cornn, Officer Anton Jefferson and Officer Jason McCain, were placed on modified duty pending internal and criminal investigations.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigated the case.

Citing the FDLE report, state’s attorney Brian Haas declined to charge the four officers.

In a letter dated June 23, 2023 to Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, Haas said “…during his arrest on December 18, 2022, Antwan Glover presented an ongoing and escalating threat to the Lakeland Police Officers.”

The letter states the officers tried other means of securing Glover, including “body blows, leg sweeps, and other less-than-lethal tactics, including two attempts to tase him.”

According to the letter, an officer feared for Detective Cornn’s wellbeing due to the alleged chokehold.

“According to Officer Jefferson, even after Officer Cornn was able to escape the headlock, Glover was ‘still fighting, kicking and punching’,” the letter reads.

Haas said the video was a “misleading representation of the entire incident.”

Advocates for Glover pushed for charges to be filed against the officers involved.

Cowart said the video is proof enough of illegal actions.

“I think it becomes now—do you believe what I’m saying or your lying eyes?” said Cowart.

Cowart said Glover is working with his attorney, Sara Jones, on further actions.

Meanwhile, they are planning a criminal defense for the charges lodged against Glover from the night of the incident, including resisting an officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.

News Channel 8 called Jones for comment and did not hear back.

“We’re not stopping. Our legal battle, our legal fight is going forward,” said Cowart.

The four officers remain on modified duty status pending an internal investigation, according to a statement from Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor.