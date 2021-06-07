Double murder-suicide leaves 4 children orphaned in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot to death Sunday morning in a harrowing murder-suicide that left four children orphaned in Polk County, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Nunez shot and killed the mother of his four children, Stephanie Ruiz, and Yunieki Luis at a home on Divot Lane in unincorporated Poinciana, then walked outside and shot and killed himself. Seven children were at the home at various times during the incident.

Witnesses said Nunez, 34, had been suspicious and paranoid about his relationship with Ruiz, 38, who he had been dating for 14 years, and was acting controlling. Deputies said a number of friends and family members visited the couple at their home on Saturday. Nunez was drunk and high on cocaine most of the day, and grew more angry as the night went on.

A woman told deputies she awoke to find Nunez screaming and shooting at Luis, 36, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She called 911 and fled the home with her three children.

Deputies said Nunez broke down a bedroom door and shot and killed his girlfriend before retreating to the front yard and shooting himself in the head.

“Autopsies will be conducted to determine exact causes of death, but at this time, this appears to be two homicides committed by Jesus Nunez, who then shot and killed himself,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said in a statement.

“When you combine excessive amounts of alcohol, illegal drugs, and an explosive jealous temper, murder can occur. In addition there are seven children and other family members whose lives will never be the same,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “None of this should have ever happened. Please keep these families in your prayers.”