City truck slams into office of Rep. Melony Bell

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities suspect a driver had a medical episode when a city truck slammed into the Fort Meade office of Rep. Melony Bell.

Bell was not inside the building.

Bell confirmed Tuesday that a city truck had crashed into her state office building on West Broadway.

Bell told WFLA’s Staci DaSilva that one of her aides could have been killed if she hadn’t left her desk to get a cup of coffee.

Bell believes the driver had a seizure. Their current condition is unknown.

The building, which is historic, is expected to collapse once the truck is removed.

Further information was not immediately available.

