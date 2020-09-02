City of Bartow sending masks to every residence in community

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Bartow Police Department)

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Every residence in the City of Bartow will be receiving four free masks.

City Manager George Long announced the effort in a press release on Wednesday.

Every residence will receive a package of four cloth masks by mail, to be used indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The city said recommendations for proper mask use and cleaning instructions will be included in the package.

The masks are printed with “#WEAREBARTOW.”

“Wear them proudly or pass them along to someone in need. Keep an eye out for you [sic] package as your masks will arrive shortly,” the release reads.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss