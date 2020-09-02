City of Bartow sending masks to every residence in community

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Every residence in the City of Bartow will be receiving four free masks.

City Manager George Long announced the effort in a press release on Wednesday.

Every residence will receive a package of four cloth masks by mail, to be used indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The city said recommendations for proper mask use and cleaning instructions will be included in the package.

The masks are printed with “#WEAREBARTOW.”

“Wear them proudly or pass them along to someone in need. Keep an eye out for you [sic] package as your masks will arrive shortly,” the release reads.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: