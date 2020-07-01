Church secretary arrested for stealing over $750K from church accounts in Polk Co., deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County church secretary has been arrested for stealing more than $750,000 from church accounts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say 62-year-old Sharon Bradley of Lakeland was hired as the finance secretary by Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2101 Overlook Drive SE in Winter Haven, back in 2008.

In late 2019, deputies say the head deacon asked for copies of the church bank statements based on an image seen by church staff that showed an active $225,000 line of credit, connected to another bank account that did not belong to CBC.

Bradley realized an audit was being done and retired, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The church staff contacted PCSO to do an investigation into the possible theft of church funds.

Deputies say PCSO detectives sent 20 different subpoenas to the various banks and credit card companies with which CBC had accounts. The line of credit Bradley obtained was being used to put money into CBC accounts, which she was then stealing, according to the sheriff’s office. There is still a balance of $190,000 on the line of credit that CBC will be responsible for paying off.

The bank and credit card company records show Bradley started payments from CBC accounts to her Capital One credit card in May of 2015. PCSO said some of the money Bradley took went toward clothing and beauty products, Netflix, Amazon, SeaWorld, Match.com, medical expenses, and more.

“This woman systematically stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a respected Winter Haven church for at least five years before she was caught,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I cannot fathom how anyone could do this, much less someone employed at a house of faith.”

Bradley had taken a total of $768,050.73, $600,000 of which has been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft over $100,000, fraud, criminal use of personal ID, fraudulent use of credit cards, forgery, uttering false instrument, and money laundering.

