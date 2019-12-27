2 children without parents after double-murder suicide in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man killed his girlfriend and another man before turning the gun on himself at a home in Lakeland on Tuesday night. Four children were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Lakeland police shared more information regarding the Christmas Eve tragedy in a press release Friday, saying that Leighton Josephs, 30, had been in a long-term relationship with the woman, 30, and that they shared two children together.

“Over the past few months, their relationship had become strained,” police said.

Josephs’ girlfriend and the other victim, a 27-year-old man, had planned to attend a church service and were at her home on Atlanta Avenue with four children when the shooting took place.

Investigators say Josephs walked into the home and shot the two victims before killing himself.

Police said none of the children were injured and they are now in the care of family members.

The names of the victims and their children are being protected under Marsy’s Law.

