TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales.

Authorities said the victim’s friend found him dead with upper body trauma on Christmas Day. Investigators suspect the man was killed sometime in the late hours of Christmas Eve. He was not identified.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random occurrence, and they are actively following up on leads to arrest the suspect(s) responsible for killing the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Further information about the man’s death was not immediately available.