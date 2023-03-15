POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are working to contain a chlorine leak at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Polk County Wednesday. morning

An official with the City of Auburndale told News Channel 8 that crews were called to the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. at 705 Main Street South in Auburndale where a 20,000-pound chlorine container is actively leaking.

All employees were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.

Polk County Fire is assisting with the operation.

