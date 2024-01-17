TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chilly temperatures prompted the closure of LEGOland Florida’s water park in Winter Haven on Wednesday.

The park announced the closure on social media Tuesday.

The wind chill “feels like” temperatures were forecast to dip into the low 30s in Polk County overnight. It is expected to warm up some, but will remain chilly throughout the day.

The main LEGOland theme park is open as usual, park staff wrote on social media. Its operating hours are listed as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the LEGOland website.

Guests will have to wait a while to visit the LEGOland water park again, as it is closed every Thursday.