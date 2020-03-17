Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An undercover sting led to the arrests of 15 suspected child predators in Polk County, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the results of a 6-day undercover operation focusing on child predators.

The sheriff’s office said detectives from Desoto, Hillsborough, Lake, and Osceola Sheriff’s Offices, and the Tampa and Altamonte Springs Police Departments, also participated in the operation.

Authorities said the suspects traveled from a number of counties across Florida to meet children between the ages of 12 and 14. Further information regarding those individuals will be provided Tuesday’s press conference.

