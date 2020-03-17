Live Now
DeSantis provides update on Florida’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An undercover sting led to the arrests of 15 suspected child predators in Polk County, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the results of a 6-day undercover operation focusing on child predators.

The sheriff’s office said detectives from Desoto, Hillsborough, Lake, and Osceola Sheriff’s Offices, and the Tampa and Altamonte Springs Police Departments, also participated in the operation.

Authorities said the suspects traveled from a number of counties across Florida to meet children between the ages of 12 and 14. Further information regarding those individuals will be provided Tuesday’s press conference.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

CV impacts primary election day

Thumbnail for the video titled "CV impacts primary election day"

Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns"

Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state"

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Forecast"

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss