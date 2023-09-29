POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was struck and killed Friday evening when riding their bike in Fort Meade, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was riding the bike at about 4:45 p.m. on Hutchins Road when they were killed.

The 9-year-old child was going to visit a friend’s house and he was hit by a red 4-door pickup truck, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd said the truck was a Chevrolet Silverado that had large tires and on a lift kit.

The truck then drove off eastbound down Hutchins Road, Judd said.

“It is beyond comprehension that anyone could hit another person with their vehicle and not stop to render aid, to help, to report what happened,” Judd said. “But that’s even a thousand times a thousand times worse when it’s a child. A little 9-year-old boy.”

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for any information about where the vehicle or the driver is located.

“There’s some deranged person that fled from this dying little boy who was thrown into the neighbor’s yard,” Judd said. “That person fled and is hiding like the coward he is.”

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.