Chaos at Polk County tire store as an argument leads to gunfire

LAKELAND Fla. (WFLA) – Shelly Jones and a friend has just pulled in to the Wabash Tire Shop on Tuesday to have a flat fixed when they heard an argument starting.

Jones got out her cell phone to record what happened next. She was shocked when a woman at the tire shop got out a gun and started shooting.

“I just thought it was arguing going on, just a little argument, but I guess not,” said Jones.

People at the tire shop started running.

“Everybody was just running around and I was looking for a police officer to be coming, but none came,” said Jones.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the shooting, but says the woman with the gun is not facing any charges.

“She is legally allowed to own that firearm. She’s protecting her private business and her family members. He’s the one who has committed the felony battery. So, he’s got a warrant for felony battery, he’s also got a warrant for assault for threatening to come back and kill her,” said Carrie Horstman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the man who started the fight is facing charges and the sheriff’s office is actively looking for him.

“This suspect, Marcus Allen, he’s 23 years old, drove over to these people’s business. He knows them, they know him and he started beating on one of the victims and in fear for her husband’s safety the woman pulled out a gun and warned them to leave them alone,” said Horstman.

The sheriff’s office says they consider Allen to be dangerous and would like him to turn himself in as soon as possible.