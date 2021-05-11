‘Cease and desist’ letter filed by lawyer for Polk parents group over school district’s mask requirement

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawyer for a group of parents in Polk County is demanding the Polk County School Board immediately stop a mask requirement and instead make it optional for students to wear face coverings.

A lawyer representing the group of parents sent a cease and desist letter to the district this week.

“The letter is calling for the Polk County School Board to ‘immediately cease and desist from the enforcement of its harmful and irrational involuntary masking policy’ from the district’s Code of Conduct, as this is no longer an emergency action,” the letter from Attorney Jeff Childs says. “The School Board and district officials have decided not to listen to thousands of constituent phone calls and emails stemming from a private Facebook group which has reached nearly 10,000 members who are calling for the mask mandate policy to be ended in the Polk County School System.”

Childs says the school board is not listening to recommendations from state officials like Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees.

“These state leaders have made their position against involuntary mask mandates known and have advocated for them to be removed from policy,” he said.

School board member Sarah Fortney previously told 8 On Your Side that under no circumstances would she vote to end the mask policy this school year.

“Science is real,” she said. “I remind those same people that are coming – it is a pandemic.”

A school board work session is set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.