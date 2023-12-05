TAMPA (WFLA) — An employee at Sherwin-Williams was caught on camera stealing up to 300 gallons of paint, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO says Grinaldi Serrano Corraliza, 34, was arrested on Monday and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property after he was caught loading the stolen paint into a customers vehicle. No transaction was completed and the customer was seen on security footage handing Corraliza cash during the exchange.

During an interview with the Sherwin-Williams Lost Prevention Regional Manager, Corraliza reportedly confessed to stealing approximately $47,000 in paint between January and November of 2023. Corraliza’s initialed next to each missing paint gallon on an inventory sheet, per the arrest report.

When asked why, Corraliza said he needed money to provide for his family and that the customer would give him “what they could” during the transactions, per PCSO.