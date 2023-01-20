LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An alleged “double dog-napper” was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to the theft on Wednesday. The dogs’ owner posted the security video to Facebook, where someone eventually recognized the alleged suspect and told the owner her name.

When deputies stopped by the home of 49-year-old Sherry Comer, there were allegedly 20 dogs inside, including the two that were stolen. She reportedly told deputies she breeds and sells the animals.

Deputies said animal control responded to the home and scanned the dogs for microchips, but none were found. Animal control determined the animals were well cared for and living conditions were safe and sanitary.

The sheriff’s office said no evidence of additional criminal activity was found in Comer’s home. She was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft.

The two stolen dogs were reunited with their owners. You can watch security footage of the alleged theft in the video player above.