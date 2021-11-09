Case closed in death of 17-year-old girl at Lakeland Girls Academy, death investigation report shows

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has closed the case involving the spring 2020 death of a 17-year old girl at Lakeland Girls Academy, a faith-based residential boarding school that follows the Teen Challenge program.

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office found Naomi Wood, of Vermont, died a natural death from a seizure disorder, the death investigation report shows. No charges will be filed against the academy’s leadership, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The report shows Wood had a “history of passing out and having seizures,” and became ill and started vomiting the night before she died on May 19, 2020.

A report from the Florida Department of Children and Families stated Wood had first complained of chronic stomach pains in April 2020. According to the report, rather than contacting a doctor, staff at the academy gave her Pepto Bismol 20 times as the symptoms persisted.

“Staff members made the child get up for meals and fed her soup, as that is their protocol when children

are sick. They also prayed for her to get better. Facility staff did not seek any medical attention for the child until she was found in her room unresponsive,” the report reads.

The DCF report included verified findings of “inadequate supervision and medical neglect” at the academy.

The sheriff’s office death investigation report does not mention reports of illness prior to May 18, 2020.

8 On Your Side has reached out to leadership at Lakeland Girls Academy, the family of Naomi Wood and a lawyer representing her family.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.