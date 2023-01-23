TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.

At about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART) responded to reports of a sinking vehicle in Lake Cherry Hill, near Marigold Avenue and Sheldrake Road in the Poinciana area.

Side scan sonar confirmed the vehicle was submerged in about 9 feet of water, about 100 feet from shore. Divers noticed three of the four windows were open, and the vehicle was unoccupied.

Investigators learned the vehicle was reported stolen shortly before they went to the scene. Deputies said the owner left it running while they went into a Dollar General store. They were cited for leaving a vehicle idling unattended and for parking in a handicap space illegally.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a Black male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants with a stripe down the side.

Further information was not immediately available.