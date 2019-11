LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Three children and an adult are injured after a car plowed into a home daycare in Lakeland.

According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, it happened near West 7th Street.

The three children were flown to three area hospitals but are in stable condition. One adult was taken as well to a hospital as a precaution.

#LFD & #LPD @ home day-care near 7th street park in #lakeland. 3 children med-evacuated to area hospitals due to injuries from vehicle vs home incident. Patients in stable condition. Being investigated as an accident. pic.twitter.com/ItORg2FPyS — Lakeland Fire (@LakelandFD) November 19, 2019

The crash is currently being investigated as an accident.

