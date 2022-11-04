POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.

“We are touched by cancer, our family, and us, and me,” said Bunch.

Bunch has lost loved ones to cancer, including two of his brothers.

But this March, it was him getting diagnosed with bladder cancer.

“I’ve got a new perspective on it, of course, how important it is to do, to know this out, cure it,” he said.

Bunch responded well to treatment.

He and his wife Jean are preparing to once again host hundreds of people at Lakeland’s Bunch Ranch for the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“If you’re gonna have a Cattle Baron’s Ball, then have it on a cattle ranch,” he said.

It benefits the American Cancer Society.

“We think in the last 15 years, we’ve raised well over a million dollars,” said Bunch.

This year’s ball will honor 8-year-old Aubrey Hutson, of Lakeland, who warmed hearts this spring when an Amazon driver left a note of encouragement at her doorstep.

She was battling stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma.

“Something that you never want to happen to you, you never believe it’s gonna happen to you and when it does, it’s very scary,” said her mother, Lyndsi Hutson.

After more than 100 chemotherapy and radiation sessions, Aubrey is disease-free and looking forward to her night at the ball.

“I feel super excited. The dress, I just love it so much,” said Aubrey.

8 On Your Side’s Staci DaSilva will be emceeing the event Saturday night. Tickets are available online.