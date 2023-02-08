HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A burglary suspect’s mother thanked Haines City police officers for saving her son’s life after he was shot by a homeowner.

Body camera video released last week showed the heroic efforts of the five police officers while saving the burglary suspect’s life.

Police said the homeowner found two burglars standing in his kitchen and shot one of them.

The homeowner and his girlfriend fled the home with their puppy and called 911.

Police said the two suspects left the property before they arrived. K9s tracked one of the suspects to a park and found him under a pavilion.

“[Police] immediately changed focused, changed gears, and went from a search and locate and apprehend, to saving this individual’s life,” Haines City Police Chief Goreck said.

In the body camera video, the man is heard moaning in pain.

“I got a baby on the way man,” he told officers. “You’re going to be alive and well,” an officer assured him.

Last week, Goreck said the man was in critical but stable condition.

“These four officers were able to save this individual’s life. They were able to stop the bleeding enough so that when he was finally airlifted to a trauma center—Osceola Regional Medical Center— that at this moment he’s still alive,” Goreck added.

On Wednesday, the police department shared a video of the suspect’s mother, Mary Washington, stopping by the police station to thank each of the officers who provided life-saving measures to her son.