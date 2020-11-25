Bunny bandits sought for stealing rabbit from Auburndale pet store

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing a rabbit in broad daylight from a pet store in Auburndale.

Police said the rabbit valued at $69.99 was stolen from Pet World, 3637 Havendale Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The animal is a Lionhead rabbit with tan and white markings.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspects standing by the rabbit’s pen. Police said they hid the animal in a purse, left the store without paying and drove away. Their getaway car was a red or maroon Cadillac Deville.

Police said the female suspect had black hair pulled into a bun, and was wearing a gray sweater, a black shirt, black pants and black slides. The male suspect had long hair in a ponytail and was wearing a red shirt, white hat, blue jeans, white shoes and black medical mask. He has tattoos down both arms.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects can call detectives at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss