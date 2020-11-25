TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing a rabbit in broad daylight from a pet store in Auburndale.

Police said the rabbit valued at $69.99 was stolen from Pet World, 3637 Havendale Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The animal is a Lionhead rabbit with tan and white markings.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspects standing by the rabbit’s pen. Police said they hid the animal in a purse, left the store without paying and drove away. Their getaway car was a red or maroon Cadillac Deville.

Police said the female suspect had black hair pulled into a bun, and was wearing a gray sweater, a black shirt, black pants and black slides. The male suspect had long hair in a ponytail and was wearing a red shirt, white hat, blue jeans, white shoes and black medical mask. He has tattoos down both arms.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects can call detectives at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

