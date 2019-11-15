Bullet found on school bus in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Wales police say a school bus attendant found one 9mm round of ammunition Friday morning.

According to police, the school bus attendant found the ammunition when checking the bus after dropping students off at school.

The bus served Hillcrest Elementary and Lake Wales High School.

Police and school administrators worked together at both campuses to find all the students who rode the bus that morning as well as the night before.

Police say nothing was found at either school and no student revealed any information of concern for safety.

While authorities were at Lake Wales High School, one student received a video from an unknown person. The video had no specific threat in it and appeared to be a clip of someone shooting a handgun from a movie.

Lake Wales police want residents to know if they ever have any information regarding a threat to students or sees something of concern to please contact law enforcement immediately.

LATEST STORIES: