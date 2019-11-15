Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bullet found on school bus in Lake Wales

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Wales police say a school bus attendant found one 9mm round of ammunition Friday morning.

According to police, the school bus attendant found the ammunition when checking the bus after dropping students off at school.

The bus served Hillcrest Elementary and Lake Wales High School.

Police and school administrators worked together at both campuses to find all the students who rode the bus that morning as well as the night before.

Police say nothing was found at either school and no student revealed any information of concern for safety.

While authorities were at Lake Wales High School, one student received a video from an unknown person. The video had no specific threat in it and appeared to be a clip of someone shooting a handgun from a movie.

Lake Wales police want residents to know if they ever have any information regarding a threat to students or sees something of concern to please contact law enforcement immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss