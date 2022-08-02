POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd a very special gift in celebration of his 50-plus years of service to the community.

In recognition of his achievements, the Bucs offered Judd a custom football with a brief thank you message flanked by the team’s official logo and the sheriff’s office insignia.

“Congratulations Sheriff Grady Judd,” the message on the ball read. “1972 – 2022, 50 years with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization thanks you for your continued service and support for our community.”

(Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

In response, the sheriff’s office shared a post on Twitter showing Sheriff Judd posing with the custom football and Bucs flag.

“Wow! Thank you so much Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this awesome football in celebration of Sheriff Judd’s 50 years in law enforcement!” the Sheriff’s said in the tweet. “What an honor to be recognized by the best football team in the nation.”

Judd began his career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher in 1972. After transferring to the Patrol Division two years later, he progressed through the ranks – holding every rank from Sergeant to Colonel.

In 2004, Polk County elected Judd to serve as Sheriff.