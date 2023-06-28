LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man with ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot found himself behind bars again Tuesday after his previous arrest on weapons charges.

Samuel Timothy Doolin, 27, was accused of filing paperwork on behalf of and attempting to represent his fiancé, who was taken into custody alongside him during a traffic stop on Dec. 8, 2022.

The Florida Highway Patrol accused Doolin of illegally modifying multiple guns, among several other crimes related to the traffic stop. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discussed the encounter in a news conference on Dec. 9, 2022, stating Doolin claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” who does not recognize state law enforcement agencies – only the local sheriff.

“Well, he learned before the day was over that he was right,” Judd said during the news conference. “The sheriff’s office does have authority and we appropriately charged him.”

Photos from Samuel Doolin’s 2022 arrest. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Doolin’s legal troubles did not end there. According to a June 27 arrest affidavit from the State Attorney’s Office, Doolin allegedly filed multiple court documents on behalf of his fiancé, 23-year-old Tiffany Ann Beam.

Doolin attempted to oust Beam’s public defenders and listed himself as her “pro se litigant,” the arrest report stated. A document filed on May 9, titled “Notice of Change of Council,” accused Beam’s attorney of lacking “adequate time and mindset to properly represent” her.

She failed to appear in court on June 13, nearly a month after declaring Doolin would be representing her. Beam’s attorney, Andrew Ray Liverman, entered a motion to withdraw as her council, anticipating he could later be called as a state witness.

Doolin was arrested on Tuesday after admitting to investigators that he is not a licensed attorney in the state of Florida. He reportedly claimed he filed the documents on behalf of his fiancé because her attorneys “were not doing their jobs.” He is expected to appear in court, representing himself, for his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Pollock (DOJ)

Joshua Pollock (DOJ)

Olivia Pollock (DOJ)

Joshua Doolin (DOJ)

Samuel Doolin’s brother, Joshua Doolin, and their cousins, Jonathan and Olivia Pollock, were charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joshua Doolin was convicted of disorderly conduct and entering restricted grounds on March 13.

Jonathan Pollock remains on the run after body camera footage showed him allegedly assaulting a Capitol police officer. The FBI has offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Pollock’s sister, Olivia, removed her ankle monitor just days before her trial in March and is considered a fugitive.