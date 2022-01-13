LIVE: Brandon woman gave car keys to drunk elementary school employee who struck, killed man on I-4, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon woman faces charges related to a deadly crash on Interstate 4 that involved a Lakeland elementary school employee on November 2021.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle English, 45, of Brandon was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deadly crash after she allowed the intoxicated Lakeland elementary school employee, later identified as Lucretia Bruno, to drive home after an evening at the bar.

Deputies said then Bruno then hit and killed a Holiday man who was stopped on the shoulder for an unrelated incident approximately nine minutes later.

