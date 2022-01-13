LIVE: Brandon woman gave car keys to drunk elementary school employee who struck, killed man on I-4, deputies say

Polk County
Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon woman faces charges related to a deadly crash on Interstate 4 that involved a Lakeland elementary school employee on November 2021.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Michelle English, 45, of Brandon was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deadly crash after she allowed the intoxicated Lakeland elementary school employee, later identified as Lucretia Bruno, to drive home after an evening at the bar.

Deputies said then Bruno then hit and killed a Holiday man who was stopped on the shoulder for an unrelated incident approximately nine minutes later.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss