POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man died Wednesday night after crashing into concrete construction barriers in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. along Old Grade Road just north of I-4, deputies said.

Aryan Afdjeinia, 22, of Brandon, was partially thrown from the pickup truck he was driving and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The pickup truck was the only vehicle involved.

Afdjeinia’s truck hit the concrete barriers on the east side of the road, flipped over onto the passenger side and hit the west side barriers, deputies said.

A 20-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash, but noted it was raining at the time.

The crash shut down Old Grade Road for three hours, according to deputies.