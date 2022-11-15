TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 (State Road 400) at milepost 39.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 24-year-old man from Cedaredge, Colorado tried to pass a sedan and rear-ended it.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old Bradenton man, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 24-year-old driver in the SUV suffered minor injuries. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was seriously hurt.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.