Bomb threat called into Curtis Peterson Building in Lakeland, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bomb threat was called into the Curtis Peterson Building in Lakeland Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department told 8 On Your Side the threat was called in Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Workers were promptly evacuated from the building. Out of an abundance of caution, the police department said it will sweep the building to ensure it is safe for workers to reenter.

Authorities did not immediately say who called the threat or why it was made.

