Bok Academy substitute teacher fired after telling students Antifa attacked Capitol

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A substitute teacher was fired from Lake Wales Charter Schools after a student filmed her spreading misinformation about the U.S. Capitol riot to her students.

“A bunch of Antifa members showed up and started violence. This is just another example. They were paid to be there,” the unidentified substitute teacher at Bok Academy is heard telling the class.

There is no evidence to support the idea that left-wing protestors disguised themselves as supporters of President Trump and attacked the Capitol building.

“Anybody can put on a MAGA hat,” the teacher replied to a student who asked about the Make America Great Again merchandise worn by the rioters.

The video was posted on Instagram and then TMZ.

“We understand there’s a video released and shared on social media of an incident on our campus,” Bok Academy posted on Facebook this week. “Our administration is aware. The substitute is no longer employed at our school, nor within the LWCS system.”

Bok Academy administrators declined to comment to 8 On Your Side.

“We have spoken with the students twice, and plan on speaking with them again. We had a conversation about the situation, and just relayed that we do not discuss politics on our campus,” school principal Dr. Damien Moses told TMZ.

“It’s very disheartening when you see something like that,” said Polk Education Association president Stephanie Yocum.

Yocum is not affiliated with Lake Wales Charter Schools or their teachers.

“As educators in our schools, we really have to be careful about not putting our own opinion and bias into our teaching, no matter what we’re teaching,” she said.

One parent at the school told 8 On Your Side off camera that he believed the school acted swiftly and appropriately.

“My opinion is not to have politics in the school,” said Walter Hughes, who lives in Lake Wales. “As far as firing somebody for discussing what they feel, I think it’s a little harsh. I think maybe a suspension, time off.”